CyberConnect2 to open Osaka office in 2024

CyberConnect2 has announced that it will open a new studio in Osaka, Japan, in the spring of 2024.

In the announcement video, CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama said the office will join its existing game development studios in Fukuoka and Tokyo; the expansion will also be responsible for establishing a new video production team.

Among the announcements, Matsuyama also said that the firm had revised its salary system for entry-level staffers.

The new two-tier salary will now have junior employees earn a monthly salary of ¥231,000 ($1,597).

Meanwhile, intermediate staffers will be paid ¥270,000 ($1,867) a month. An individual's skill levels will also add more compensation to either tier.

CyberConnect2's news comes nearly three months after it announced that its Montreal studio would close by the end of July.