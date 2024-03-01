City State Entertainment is now Unchained Entertainment

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

City State Entertainment has rebranded into Unchained Entertainment.

Founded in 2011 and based in Virginia, the company is overseen by Mark Jacobs.

The studio says its rebrand is to match its proprietary engine of the same name. It aims to use the technology to "power the next generation of massive multiplayer online games."

Unchained's first title, Final Stand: Ragnarok, a co-op PVE game launched via Early Access on Steam in 2021, and a full release is planned for this year.

"Our engine delivers massive battles similar to those seen in major Hollywood productions like Lord of the Rings to video games where thousands of real players interact and share an epic experience in real-time," said Jacobs.

Additionally, Unchained announced that it received new funding from A16z Games.