CI Games lays off 10% of staff

CI Games has laid off 10% of its workforce across the entire company, GamesIndustry.biz has learned.

Sources pointed us towards affected staff posting on LinkedIn claiming the majority of the marketing team has been made redundant. GamesIndustry.biz was told that Lords of the Fallen developer Hexworks and Sniper Ghost Warrior studio Underdog had also been affected.

When asked from confirmation, CI Games responded with the following statement from CEO Marek Tymiński.

"To preserve business strength and stability, CI Games has made the tough but necessary decision to implement a targeted round of redundancies, affecting approximately 10% of employees across the company.

"We would like to thank each of them for the part they’ve played during their time with us. Further business optimisations are being made to the organisation's pipelines and processes."

Last year, the company revealed that 2023's Lords of the Fallen was its most expensive project to date with total costs of PLN 281 million ($66.2 million).

The game sold more than one million copies within ten days. By comparison, the original 2014 title took seven months to sell 900,000 units.