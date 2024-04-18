CI Games hits record fiscal revenue in 2023

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

CI Games has generated over $60 million in consolidated net revenue for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

The figure represents a 400% year-over-year growth, the highest in the company's history.

CI Games attributed 83% of its sales revenue to Lords of the Fallen, launched October 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, 17% was generated from its back catalog of titles, and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 accounted for the remaining 9% of revenue.

Additionally, the report said that North America comprised nearly 45% of Lord of the Fallen's sales.

CI Games CEO Marek Tymiński said, "The past year was a period of continued momentum for us as we focused on the largest and most expensive title in the history of the company: Lords of the Fallen.

"Thanks to its successful launch and the continued, solid performance of the existing back catalogue, it was the best year in terms of revenues for CI Games Group."

Tymiński added, from its launch date until December 31, 2023, that the dark RPG also moved approximately 1.3 million units.