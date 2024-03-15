If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

CCP Games' Carbon Development Platform goes open source

The developer says that players and developers can create titles without using blockchain technology

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

CCP Games, developer of Eve Online, has announced that its Carbon Development Platform is now open source.

Players and developers can use the resource to create titles for free.

The Carbon engine, which features blockchain technology, is currently used for development on the Eve game franchise.

CCP Games says that developers will have the option to create games without blockchain.

"We have been co-developing games with players for over 20 years: by making the Carbon Development Platform open source, we are now taking the next step in this journey. Our vision is to open up game development to everyone," said CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson.

"Whether you are a player, a developer, or a programmer, we want to empower you in building virtual worlds."

