Caroline Marchal announced as first keynote speaker for Develop:Brighton 2024

Caroline Marchal will deliver a keynote at this year's Develop:Brighton conference, its organisers have announced.

Interior Night's founder and creative director will hold a session titled 'Crafting Multiplayer Story-centric Experiences: What Makes Interior/Night Tick', in which she will explore the studio's approach to development, design, and narrative, drawing on the studio's experience with its debut title As Dusk Falls.

As a game designer, Marchal has over twenty years of experience in the industry, having worked for Quantic Dream and Sony's London Studio before founding Interior Night in 2016.

"I'm honoured to talk at Develop Brighton this year, a true pillar of the UK video games scene," said Marchal. "Year after year, it's always been super energising to meet fellow developers from all over Europe and listen to them talk about their craft."

Other speakers confirmed for this year's conference include CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, writer Rhianna Pratchett, and experts from Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft, Reflections, Remedy, Rocksteady, Unity, Ustwo Games, Criterion, and more.

Develop:Brighton 2024 will take place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole from Tuesday, July 9 to Thursday, July 11.

Tickets are available now, with the discounted early bird rate ending on Wednesday (April 10).

GamesIndustry.biz readers can get an additional 10% off all passes by using the code LKYSQJ. You can book your tickets here

GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner for Develop:Brighton 2024.