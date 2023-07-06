Beyond Good & Evil 2 creative director Emile Morel dies at 40

Emile Morel, creative director of Ubisoft's Beyond Good & Evil 2, has died.

His passing was announced by colleagues and peers on LinkedIn, spotted by IGN, with one saying Morel died at the "shockingly young age of 40."

"A cherished colleague for over a decade at Ubisoft Montpellier, we laughed and wept through good times and bad, and shipped a lot great games together," wrote M. Gabrielle Shrager, lead writer at Lightspeed LA.

"Emile was so very proud of Beyond Good and Evil 2, the Space Monkeys and his teammates. He will be sorely missed."

Morel worked at Ubisoft for over 14 years, starting as a game designer and rising to become creative director of the long-in-development Beyond Good & Evil 2. During his time at Ubisoft Montpellier, he also worked on Rayman Legends and Rayman Fiesta Run.

Prior to Ubisoft, he spent almost four years working at Eden Games in various game design positions, contributing to titles such as Test Drive Unlimited and Alone in the Dark.

Greg Hermittant, who was producer on Beyond Good & Evil 2 for nearly five years before working on this year's Valiant Hearts Coming Home, also paid tribute.

"You've been such a great and kind partner during all these years at Ubisoft," he wrote. "I'm grateful to have worked with you on so many projects. Even through the most difficult times, you always remained the caring and supportive person you were with your beautiful positive mind.

"But the most important is the wonderful moments we had. With no doubts Rayman Legends is my best memory. I will miss our private jokes and imitations. You will miss Beyond Good & Evil. Be assured we will continue your work."