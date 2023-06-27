If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bethesda's Starfield will launch with a disc-based physical edition

The clarification comes following a tweet that said the space RPG would be sold digitally only

Jeffrey Rousseau
Bethesda has said that its upcoming interstellar RPG Starfield will launch with a disc-based edition.

The game studio explained that the boxed Xbox standard editions will include a game disc of the title. Game codes will be provided for purchases of the PC standard version.

Twitter user, Wario64 noted that the studio clarified itself regarding the disc-based version of the RPG.

The news came a day after they spotted that Bethesda's support account advised a consumer that Starfield will not have a physical copy. Later on that day, the tweet was deleted.

Bethesda's Starfield is on pace to launch on September 6 on the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

