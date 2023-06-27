Bethesda's Starfield will launch with a disc-based physical edition

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Bethesda has said that its upcoming interstellar RPG Starfield will launch with a disc-based edition.

The game studio explained that the boxed Xbox standard editions will include a game disc of the title. Game codes will be provided for purchases of the PC standard version.

Twitter user, Wario64 noted that the studio clarified itself regarding the disc-based version of the RPG.

The news came a day after they spotted that Bethesda's support account advised a consumer that Starfield will not have a physical copy. Later on that day, the tweet was deleted.

Bethesda's Starfield is on pace to launch on September 6 on the Xbox Series X|S and PC.