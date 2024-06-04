Avalanche closing Montreal and New York offices

Avalanche Studios Group has announced the closure of its Montreal and New York studios, resulting in layoffs for 50 employees.

In a statement shared on its website, the developer said the shuttering of these offices was "necessary to ensure a stable and sustainable future for the company."

"Our focus is now on supporting [those affected] through this challenging time," it continued. "We're grateful for the invaluable contributions of those leaving and remain committed to creating incredible gaming experiences for our players."

The Montreal office hadn't been open for long, having launched last October following the acquisition of Montreal-based developer Monster Closet Games.

Avalanche's New York studio opened in 2011, and was affected by staff cuts in 2015 alongside the Stockholm office following the release of Just Cause 3 and Mad Max.