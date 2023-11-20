Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

On our latest Microcast, James Batchelor and Chris Dring discuss the fallout of Embracer Group's ongoing restructure, as revealed by its recent financial results that confirmed over 900 people were laid off in the space of three months.

We discuss the strategy that led directly to Embracer's struggles, as well as whether these issues are a sign of further turbulent times to come for the wider industry.

The conversation also covers the value of video games, a discussion prompted by recent comments by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, and Chris gives us his first impressions of the PlayStation Portal.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant.