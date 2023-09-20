If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Apple to allow mobile developers region-specific pre-orders of their games

Titles can release in a new market from two to 365 days after a pre-order is published

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Apple will allow app developers to offer region-specific pre-orders of upcoming games in other markets.

This update will allow mobile game developers to tailor their releases in different regions.

Apple said in its updated guidelines, "Brand-new apps can have a release day two to 180 days after the pre-order is published while existing apps can have a release date in a new region two to 365 days after the pre-order is published."

"With this flexibility, you can offer pre-orders for brand-new apps that have never been published on the App Store and use them to bring existing apps into new regions," said Apple.

Upon release day, apps will automatically download to a user's device that has pre-ordered the game.

