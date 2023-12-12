Apple names Honkai: Star Rail as iPhone's Game of the Year

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Apple has announced its App Store winners, honoured the best games and apps available for its various platforms.

The company named MiHoYo's Honkai: Star Rail, the sci-fi sister title to Genshin Impact, as the iPhone Game of the Year thanks to its "incredible visuals, tactically rich combat [and] mind-blowing worlds."

Snapbreak Games' puzzle adventure Lost in Play was awarded iPad Game of the Year, while Neowiz's acclaimed Pinocchio-retelling-cum-Soulslike Lies of P was named Mac Game of the Year, with Apple describing the latter as "an insightful examination of what it means to be human."

Finally, Apple Arcade Game of the Year went to Hello Kitty Island Adventure by Sunblink.

Apple also listed its Cultural Impact Winners, including a variety of games and game-like apps that aim to benefit users in some way.

The most familiar was Unpacking, the award-winning puzzle game by Australian developer Witch Beam - you can read our recent interview with the studio here.

There was also PokPok, a collection of learning games for toddlers to help prepare them for school, and Finding Hannah, a hidden object game with a touching story about healing long-standing family wounds.

Meanwhile, Apple also published the most popular games on each of its platforms, which you can find in the table below.