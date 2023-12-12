If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Apple names Honkai: Star Rail as iPhone's Game of the Year

Lost in Play honoured as best iPad game, while Lies of P is top on Mac

James Batchelor avatar
News by James Batchelor Editor-in-chief
Published on

Apple has announced its App Store winners, honoured the best games and apps available for its various platforms.

The company named MiHoYo's Honkai: Star Rail, the sci-fi sister title to Genshin Impact, as the iPhone Game of the Year thanks to its "incredible visuals, tactically rich combat [and] mind-blowing worlds."

Snapbreak Games' puzzle adventure Lost in Play was awarded iPad Game of the Year, while Neowiz's acclaimed Pinocchio-retelling-cum-Soulslike Lies of P was named Mac Game of the Year, with Apple describing the latter as "an insightful examination of what it means to be human."

Finally, Apple Arcade Game of the Year went to Hello Kitty Island Adventure by Sunblink.

Apple also listed its Cultural Impact Winners, including a variety of games and game-like apps that aim to benefit users in some way.

The most familiar was Unpacking, the award-winning puzzle game by Australian developer Witch Beam - you can read our recent interview with the studio here.

There was also PokPok, a collection of learning games for toddlers to help prepare them for school, and Finding Hannah, a hidden object game with a touching story about healing long-standing family wounds.

Meanwhile, Apple also published the most popular games on each of its platforms, which you can find in the table below.

Top Free iPhone Games
  1. Monopoly Go
  2. Roblox
  3. Royal Match
  4. Chess - Play & Learn
  5. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  6. Coin Master
  7. My Perfect Hotel
  8. Subway Surfers
  9. Parking Jam 3D
  10. Gardenscapes
 Top Paid iPhone Games
  1. Minecraft
  2. Heads Up!
  3. Monopoly
  4. Geometry Dash
  5. Plague Inc.
  6. Bloons TD 6
  7. Red's First Flight
  8. Earn to Die 2
  9. The Chase: Ultimate Edition
  10. Incredibox
Top Free iPad Games
  1. Roblox
  2. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  3. Royal Match
  4. Gardenscapes
  5. Monopoly Go
  6. Among Us
  7. Bridge Race
  8. Subway Surfers
  9. EA Sports FC Mobile 24
  10. Geometry Dash Lite
 Top Paid iPad Games
  1. Minecraft
  2. Geometry Dash
  3. Monopoly
  4. Bloons TD 6
  5. Stardew Valley
  6. Red's First Flight
  7. Plague Inc.
  8. Five Nights at Freddy's
  9. Garten of Banban 2 1.
  10. Poppy's Playtime Chapter 1
Top Apple Arcade Games
  1. Football Manager 2023 Touch
  2. Angry Birds Reloaded
  3. Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
  4. Bloons TD 6+
  5. Mini Motorways
  6. Cityscapes: Sim Builder
  7. Fruit Ninja Classic+
  8. Solitaire by MobilityWare+
  9. NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
  10. Snake.io+
