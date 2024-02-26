Apple disables web apps in the EU

Apple has disabled the distribution of Progressive Web Apps in the EU to comply with the European Union's Digital Market's Act.

In an update on the support page of its Developer site, the firm said the change was implemented due to "complex security and privacy concerns associated with web apps using alternative browser engines" outside of Apple's web browser engine WebKit.

"[This] would have require building an entire new integration architecture that does not currently exist in iOS and was not practical to undertake given the other demands of the DMA and the very low user adoption of Home Screen web apps," it said.

Apple clarified that users will be able to access websites directly from the homescreen via bookmarks.

"We regret any impact this change – that was made as part of the work to comply with the DMA – may have on developers of Home Screen web apps and our users," the company added.

Last month, Apple announced a new set of terms for developers in Europe that would see the addition of a 17% commission fee.

These terms see Apple take a commission of up to 17% on transactions for digital goods and services.