Almost 30,000 people visited GDC 2024

This year's Game Developers Conference saw nearly 30,000 people in attendance, its organisers announced.

By comparison, last year saw 28,000 attendees visit San Francisco's Moscone Center.

GDC 2024 featured over 1,000 speakers and 325 exhibitors, in addition to 730 workshops and roundtable discussions.

"GDC exists to give developers a space to meet, network, and learn," said GDC event director Stephanie Hawkins.

"We were gratified to witness first-hand as aspiring developers and veteran game makers convened to share their knowledge and ambitions to create the amazing games that we will enjoy in the years ahead."

Two awards ceremonies took place during the week-long event, including the 24th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards with Baldur's Gate 3 winning the most accolades, including Game of the Year.

The 26th Annual Independent Game Awards saw Visai Games' Venba which won the Seumas McNally Grand Prize for Best Independent Game.

GDC 2025 is scheduled to take place from March 17, 2025 to March 21, 2025 at San Francisco's Moscone Center.

