Baldur's Gate 3 sweeps 24th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards | GDC 2024

Baldur's Gate 3 swept the Game Developers Choice Awards on Wednesday night, taking home Game of the Year in addition to Best Narrative, Best Design, and the Audience Award.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took home two awards for Nintendo, including Best Technology and the Innovation Award.

Visai Games' Venba won Best Debut and the Social Impact award, while Remedy picked up Best Visual Art for Alan Wake 2 and Hi-Fi Rush took home the award for Best Audio.

As previously announced, the awards also honoured Japanese composer Yoko Shimomura, who was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work on titles such as Kingdom Hearts, Super Mario RPG, Street Fighter 2, and Final Fantasy 15.

Ubisoft's vice president of global creative Fawzi Mesmar received the Ambassador Award for his career of over two decades in the industry.

The 26th Annual Independent Games Festival also took place last night, with Venba taking home the Seumas McNally Grand Prize for Best Independent Game. The title was nominated in the audio, narrative, and visual art categories.

Anthology of a Killer received the Nuovo Award, which is awarded to games that make jurors "think differently about games as a medium."

Once Upon a Jester, developed by Bonte Avond, won Best Student Game, while Chú Mó was given the Alt.ctrl.gdc award which highlights games that use "unconventional, accessible, or alternative physical controls."

The IGF winners were awarded $2,000, with the Grand Prize winner being given a total of $10,000.

Here are the full list of winners for both ceremonies:

GDCA 2024 winners

Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Best Debut: Venba (Visai Games)

Venba (Visai Games) Best Visual Art: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment) Best Audio: Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks) Best Narrative: Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 Best Technology: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) Best Design: Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 Social Impact Award: Venba

Venba Innovation Award: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Audience Award: Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 Ambassador Award: Fawzi Mesmar

Fawzi Mesmar Lifetime Achievement Award: Yoko Shimomura

IGF 2024 winners

Seumas McNally Grand Prize: Venba

Venba Excellence in Visual Art: Phonopolis (Amanita Design)

Phonopolis (Amanita Design) Excellence in Audio: Rhythm Doctor (7th Beat Games)

Rhythm Doctor (7th Beat Games) Excellence in Design: Cryptmaster (Paul Hart & Lee Williams)

Cryptmaster (Paul Hart & Lee Williams) Excellence in Narrative: Mediterranea Inferno (Eyeguys)

Mediterranea Inferno (Eyeguys) Nuovo Award: Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen)

Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen) Best Student Game: Once Upon a Jester (Bonte Avond)

Once Upon a Jester (Bonte Avond) Audience Award: RAM: Random Access Mayhem (Xylem Studios)

RAM: Random Access Mayhem (Xylem Studios) Alt.ctrl.gdc Award: Chú Mó (The Chú Mó Team @ ArtCenter)