The latest edition of the GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available now, in both audio and video forms.

James Batchelor and Chris Dring once again discuss some of the biggest stories from the past week, including the divisive agreement between union SAG-AFTRA and AI voice tech firm Replica Studios to use AI voice acting in video games.

The discussion inevitably extends to the broader implications of AI, including Steam's revised policies that will allow "the vast majority of games using it" to launch on the leading PC marketplace.

We also discuss comments from our recent interview with Nacon head of publishing Benoit Clerc as to whether there are too many games on the market.

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant.