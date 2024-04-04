A16Z Games to invest $75m for accelerator program

Venture capital firm A16Z Games has invested $75 million into its third annual accelerator for pre-seed game startups.

The Speedrun Tech x Games accelerator is a 12-week program that supports startups with investment, mentorship, and industry connections to secure funding.

A16Z will invest $750,000 in those selected, with applications open until May 19.

This year's iteration of the program will run from July 29, 2024, and will culminate with a demo day during San Francisco Tech Week in October.

"Our Speedrun program not only provides capital support, but also a team of operators and partners who have worked across the games industry and can equip them with the knowledge that help them go from zero to launch," said Josh Lu, investing partner for A16Z Games.

"It has been inspiring and impressive to see what the Speedrun founders have been able to accomplish in such a short period of time, and we're eager to see what ideas and products come out of [this iteration]."