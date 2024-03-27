Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

A group of industry professionals have launched Lunacy Games.

The Bill Roper-led studio is developing a survival RPG based in the American Wild West.

Roper's professional experience spans decades; he's served as vice president of Disney's consumer products and interactive media. He was with the firm for five years.

Roper also founded Thundergod Publishing in 2010 and had a one-year stint as chief creative officer at Improbable.

"We practice radical transparency with our people. Executives share every aspect of what we're doing and how we're getting there with everyone in the company," said Roper.

In an interview with GamesBeat, the studio also announced that it has acquired the licensing rights to create a new Hellgate title.