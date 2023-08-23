3,400 industry professionals attend Devcom 2023

This year's Devcom Developer Conference saw 3,400 participants attend the event in Cologne, Germany.

Last year’s numbers of 3,500 participants included additional side events. The organisers said Devcom 2023 reached a new record for conference attendees.

According to participant feedback, the top reason for attending Devcom this year was networking, followed by attending talks hosted by more than 250 speakers across 160 sessions during the three day period.

This included a keynote delivered by Funcom's Anna Brandberg, a Return to Monkey Island Q&A session, and a panel that featured experts from across the African games industry hosted by Games Industry Africa co-founder Vic Bassey.

Partner events such as Xsolla Game Night and Courage Cologne significantly contributed to the attraction of attendees, according to Devcom's closing report.

"We were already expecting a significant growth in our event by July, as international interest boosted pre-sales by 40%," said Devcom managing director Stephan Reichart.

"It was wonderful to listen to so many experts and opinion leaders here in Cologne, their expertise and willingness to share made Devcom once again one of the key conferences in our industry."

The seniority demographic of Devcom increased by 14% this year, with 80% of the demographic comprising senior, lead or director level attendees.

Alongside Devcom is Gamescom, which is expected to host over 1,220 exhibitors this year — a 7% increase over 2022.

