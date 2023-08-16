Gamescom 2023 to host record number of exhibitors

A record number of 1,220 exhibitors from 63 countries have registered to attend this year's Gamescom, according to its organisers.

That's a 7% increase from last year, which saw 1,135 exhibitors from 53 countries visit the event following a two-year hiatus. The foreign share of exhibitors increased to 76% compared to 75% last year.

The exhibition space for Gamescom 2023 has increased by 4.5% to approximately 230,000 square metres to accommodate the influx of exhibitors, with the event returning to Koelnmesse next week, from August 23 to 27.

"This year Gamescom is more than ever a reflection of the global gaming culture: dynamic, international, creative, diverse, and huge," said Felix Falk, managing director at the German Games Industry Association (Game).

"We are proud that the heart of the gaming world will be beating here in Germany when the doors open for fans and communities next week."

Gamescom has also announced a varied entertainment program, including areas for visitors to interact with creators, mobile esports tournaments, live music, and a stage program featuring games from developer MiHoYo, among others.

The event's Opening Night Live will also return, hosted by Geoff Keighley on August 22.

Last year, over 265,000 visitors from more than 100 countries attended the event.