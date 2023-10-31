If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2023 sees more than two dozen games score 90 and up on Metacritic

While the industry has seen multiple highly-rated titles, it has been subject to mass layoffs

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
As of October, 2023 has seen 25 titles with a Metacritic score of 90 and more in 20 years.

This is according to data from Axios, which counted titles that reached the rating threshold on at least one platform.

The reports says that for most of the last decade, the higher rating was normally half 2023's title count.

However, Axios adds that while this year has seen multiple highly rated titles, the industry itself has seen a massive wave of layoffs throughout the year.

GamesIndustry.biz's newest analysis feature explores the data to analyze the industry's current contradictory crisis.

