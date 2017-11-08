Sections

HTC Vive launches funding program for the arts

Vive to set aside multi-million dollar fund for creation and appreciation of the arts

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

prnewswire.com

Related stories

A word of warning on VR

Professor Mark Mon-Williams explains why VR headsets have different minimum age ratings, and what developers can do to avoid potential negative effects

By Brendan Sinclair

An hour ago

The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Getting Lucky on Xbox One X, with Playful's Paul Bettner

We discuss cutesy platformers and virtual reality on the newest episode of our podcast

By James Batchelor

6 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.