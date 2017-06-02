Rovio appoints new chairman of the board Kaj Hed steps down after nine years, replaced by Mika Ihamuotila

Angry Birds developer Rovio has revealed some changes to its board of directors, with a new chairman taking over.

The former chairman Kaj Hed is stepping down after almost a decade in the position, Pocket Gamer reports. In his stead, Mika Ihamuotila will lead the board, having already been a member for four year.

Ihamuotila is a member of the board at Nordic media group Sanoma Corporation, and executive chairman for Finnish textile and clothing design company Marimekko.

"I am more than excited about my new role as the chairman of Rovio," he said. "I have had the opportunity to build Rovio's future as a Board member since 2013.

"Rovio is a great company with strong and profitable growth last year. It is a privilege to take part in writing Rovio's success story in the future."

The studio also announced two new additions to the board: BrandBastion CEO and founder Jenny Wolfram, and Kim Ignatius, a member of the executive management group and Sanoma.

Rovio is enjoying something of a resurgence at the moment. Despite a €13m loss in 2015, a restructure that resulted in hundreds of layoffs, and the departure of two CEOs as well as frontman Peter Vestebacka, the studio has found new strength. Back at GDC, Rovio announced 2016 was its best year to date with revenues of €190m.

The firm is even opening a new London studio. Shortly after the announcement, we interviewed studio head Mark Sorrell to find out why this team won't be releasing a game until 2019.