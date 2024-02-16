ZA/UM reportedly preparing to lay off devs

Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM is reportedly planning to lay off 24 employees, in addition to cancelling a project codenamed X7.

As reported by Sports Illustrated's GLHF, sources said ZA/UM CEO Ilmar Kompus informed staff in a message that reportedly said that this included the team working on X7 and "non-development teams".

According to another message sent to staff and seen by GLHF, writers, engineers, artists, production, IT, and animation were also listed as being at risk of redundancy.

Sources alleged that X7 was a Disco Elysium expansion, which ZA/UM president Ed Tomaszewski reportedly said was "one to two years away from completion" during a call with staff.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to ZA/UM for further clarification.