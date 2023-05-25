You can now enter the 2023 GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards

Games companies in the US, Canada and UK can now enter the GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards 2023.

The awards are open to all games companies with offices in those countries, including developers, publishers, service companies, retail and media, and you can submit your company through here. The deadline is Friday, August 4th.

All three awards will still run seperately, with the US event set for August, the UK ceremony taking place on September 27th, and the Canada digital presentation due in October.

The Best Places To Work Awards are based on a two survey system, one for the employer to fill in (and worth 20% of the score) and the other for employees (80% of the score). For a detailed rundown on how the awards process works, our Frequently Asked Questions and how these awards are judged, click here.

All responses are entirely confidential and deleted once the reporting is complete. Businesses that do not win will not be named.

Participant can receive a free report from us featuring their overall scores, and we also have benchmarking and advanced reports available for a fee.

Our special award also return, where we will name companies who are showing excellence in the areas of Diversity, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), Health & Wellbeing, Education and Environmental support. These awards are automatically entered by those who sign-up, and are based on how they score in these individual areas.

The UK ceremony will take place at BAFTA's HQ in London Picadilly, alongside the previously announced HR Summit on Wednesday, September 27th.

Hutch Games returns as sponsor of the Small Company Category, while Playground Games is once again sponsoring the Mid-Sized Company Category. The CSR Award will be presented by Rocksteady and Special Effect and the Diversity Award is presented by ICO Partners.

“We are always proud to support the BPTW awards," said Playground Games' studio head Trevor Williams. "We work hard to create an exciting, fun and inclusive environment where our team members can do their best work. BPTW gives us the opportunity to measure how we are doing."

Shuan Rutland, CEO and Co-Founder of Hutch adds: “It’s incredibly important to champion companies within the games industry that go above and beyond to create great and supportive places to work. It was the motivation behind the inception of our company, and we’re proud to support recognition in the industry with the Best Places to Work Awards”

Recruitment specialists Amiqus is also back supporting the event and will be handing out its G Into Gaming Award, which celebrates an individual who supports diversity in the games business.

"We are proud to sponsor the Gamesindustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards once again," comments Liz Prince, business manager of Amiqus. "This event is not just about recognising success or talent, it's an occasion that truly celebrates the heart and soul of our industry – the studios and leadership teams who are committed to creating environments that foster growth, innovation, and inclusion.

“We are also very much looking forward to presenting the G Into Gaming Diversity Award again. This particular award holds a special place in our hearts, aligning with our vision and commitment to supporting and helping the UK games industry on the ED&I journey. Inclusion is about harnessing different ideas, perspectives, and experiences, making everyone feel that they belong and their voices are heard. The Best Places To Work Awards are all about this and we’re looking forward to celebrating these great studios and individuals in September.”

To take part, simply click here. The deadline for all completed entries is Friday, August 4th.

For more details, contact bestplacestowork@gamesindustry.biz. For sponsorship enquries, contact george.corner@reedpop.com.