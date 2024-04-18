UK games industry salary benchmarking project returns for 2024

GamesIndustry.biz is once again teaming up with Brightmine (formerly XpertHR) on a salary benchmarking project designed to help UK games companies find and retain talent.

Brightmine is one of the leading names in salary benchmarking across various industries, and last year launched in the video games space. 25 companies took part in the pilot programme in 2023, with pay data from over 3,000 employees.

Ahead of the 2024 project, GamesIndustry.biz and Brightmine will host a webinar that details how the project works, what the data will tell you and how to participate for 2024. You can sign up for free here.

Everyone who takes part in the 2024 Salary Project will receive a top-level analysis on critical roles across the sector, with deeper access available to those companies requiring deeper insight.