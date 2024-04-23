EGX and MCM come together for 2024

This year’s EGX games event will take place alongside MCM Comic-Con in the UK.

The two events will take place at London Excel for three days from Friday, October 25th – Sunday, October 27th. One ticket will provide entry to both shows.

The organisers at ReedPop insist the new combined event will feature all the elements that visitors love from both conventions, and that it hopes to create the biggest pop culture weekend the UK has ever seen.

“Following years of success across both MCM Comic Con and EGX, we’re delighted that we can finally bring these staple pop culture and gaming events together,” said Teresa Heitor Goncalves, Event Director at ReedPop. “This has been a long time in the making, and the team are looking forward to bringing an elevated experience to fans this year.”

TikTok is once again the headline partner for EGX and will bring its content creators to the show. GamesIndustry.biz is also planning to support the show with business elements, with more details on that to follow.

Last year’s EGX featured the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit and Academy shows, while we also conducted live interview with famous game developers including Sam Lake, Peter Molyneux, the Sea of Thieves team and many more.

GamesIndustry.biz is currently part of ReedPop, which is the same business that operates EGX.