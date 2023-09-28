Xsolla snaps up AcceleratXR

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Xsolla, a firm that provides payment solutions and other services to the games industry, has announced its acquisition of AcceleratXR.

AcceleratXR is an in-game server backend provider of live service games. It was founded in 2018 and provides multiplayer support for online games, apps, and extended reality titles.

The acquisition of Xsolla intends to offer developers and publishers the opportunity to grow gaming experiences across PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. Additionally, it said that consumers can maintain their purchase history between platforms.

CEO of Xsolla, Chris Hewish, said, "Today, we welcome a significant new addition to the Xsolla tech family. AcceleratXR brings robust backend technology capable of supporting various platforms. This is a significant step forward in our mission to redefine cross-play technology."