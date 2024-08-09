Xsolla opens new office in Montreal

Xsolla has opened a new office in Montreal in partnership with advertising firm GameAddik.

This is the Xsolla's first office in Canada, and will serve as its operations hub for the region. It aims to expand operations by hiring up to 50 new regional employees over the next two years.

The firm is planning to hire roles across business development, customer support, and technical services.

"Our presence in [in Montreal] will enable us to better support our local and global partners and tap into the incredible talent pool," said Xsolla president David Stelzer.

"This new office will be crucial in strengthening our relationships with local game developers and facilitating our mission to empower our partners to reach their full potential."

Xsolla partnered with GameAddick for the opening of its Montreal office due to cross-service opportunities through the company's GameRebellion platform.

"Our partnership with Xsolla is a game changer for GameAddik," added GameAddik CEO Eric Jodoin. "Teaming up with such a prominent company allows us to better support the industry in striving for success."

Xsolla's expansion into Canada follows the opening of its office in Beijing last month, which aims to support marketing, game development, and monetisation strategies in the Greater China region.