Xsolla opens new office in Beijing

Game commerce firm Xsolla has opened a new office in Beijing, China.

The Xsolla Greater China Region office will help facilitate new programs and partnerships to provide support for marketing, game development, and monetisation strategies.

"The opening of our office in Beijing marks a pivotal step in Xsolla's journey to facilitate the global expansion of games created and developed in China," said Xsolla head of the Greater China region Jingbo Chen.

"Our commitment is to be the cornerstone for developers and publishers, offering them a gateway to explore and excel in international markets."

Chief marketing and growth officer Berkley Egenes added: "By fostering closer collaborations and providing direct support, we are excited to play a part in showcasing China's gaming innovation to the world.

"This initiative underscores our dedication to empowering the gaming community, ensuring our partners have the tools and resources to succeed in an increasingly competitive market."

Last year, Xsolla opened a new office in Kuala Lumpur which is one of the service provider's biggest outside of its headquarters in Los Angeles.