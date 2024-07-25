Xsolla appoints new chief financial officer, Cathleen Nilson

Cathleen Nilson has been appointed Xsolla's new chief financial officer.

The global game commerce firm confirmed Nilson's new appointment after she served a year at software-as-a-service AI company Kami Vision.

Before then, Nilson served at other technology and game firms such as Samsung, Turing, and Electronic Arts (EA).

Nilson joins the leadership team alongside founder Aleksandr Agapitov and president David Seltzer.

"Cathleen Nilson's appointment as CFO marks a significant milestone for Xsolla," said founder Agapitov, who also serves as CEO.

"Her extensive experience and proven track record in driving financial growth and operational excellence align perfectly with our mission to support developers and publishers worldwide in achieving their goals.

We are confident that Cathleen will play a pivotal role in our continued expansion and innovation in the gaming industry."

Xsolla is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and recently opened a new office in Beijing, China. The Xsolla Greater China Region office will help facilitate new programs and partnerships to provide support for marketing, game development, and monetisation strategies.