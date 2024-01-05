VR game studio Archiact announces layoffs

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

VR game developer Archiact has announced redundancies have taken place at the studio.

The Doom 3: VR Edition maker did not disclose how many employees were affected by the decision. According to its LinkedIn profile, its company size ranges from 51 to 200 employees.

The studio made its announcement on social media and said, "We are deeply saddened to share that we had to say goodbye to a number of talented colleagues this week.

"It was not a decision we took lightly, and we are working with these individuals to offset this difficult transition as much as possible."

According to its social media post, the affected employees included those from QA, IT, audio, and game design.

Founded in 2013, the studio has developed titles such as Journey to Foundation, Marvel Dimension of Heroes, and Evasion.