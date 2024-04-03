Voldex snaps up Ultimate Football

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Voldex, a user-generated content games(UGC) studio, has acquired the Roblox title Ultimate Football.

The acquisition figure was not provided but is described as a multi-million dollar deal.

Ultimate Football joins Voldex's Roblox catalog which includes Driving Empire, Zo Samurai, and Base Battles.

In the last six months, the sports title reached more than 150 million visits on the Roblox platform.

"Voldex's impressive track record of elevating UGC titles, their experienced team, access to resources, connections to game creators, and the Roblox community convinced us they could unlock a new world within Ultimate Football," said Ultimate Football co-creator Jason.

Additionally, the core Ultimate Football development team will join Voldex.