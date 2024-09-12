Valve introduces improved parental controls with Steam Families

Valve has launched its new Steam Families feature.

Steam Families provides new and existing parental controls, and allows adults to implement child spending limits by approving and denying payment requests for games.

It will replace Steam Family Sharing and Steam Family View by putting both features in one place. Existing settings will be transferred over, as will developer settings from previously eligible games.

One user can create a Steam Family of up to five members, which can be managed from the Steam Client, a mobile device, or web browser.

Family Sharing provides a shared library of games, where users will have their own save files, be able to collect individual achievements, and play the same game at the same time.

As for parental controls, adults can monitor the activity of their child and set limits such as: