Unity unveils AI tools Unity Muse and Unity Sentis

Engine maker Unity has revealed Unity Muse and Unity Sentis, its new AI development resource tools.

Muse is described as a platform that will accelerate the creation of real-time 3D applications such as video games. The firm said it aims for the program to enable users to create anything in the Unity Editor.

Sentis, currently in closed beta, will allow programmers to embed an AI model on any device that runs Unity, such as a PC, the Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

Additionally, Unity has said that Muse chats, an Ai-based search tool feature for Muse, is in closed beta. With it, programmers will be able to look up documentation and training resources during development.

"AI can help you to be more productive while staying fully in control of your vision. It offers the possibility of in-game features and capabilities that couldn't be built otherwise, potentially revolutionizing player experiences by embedding AI models in the runtime so content reacts and responds to players and users in new ways," said Unity.