Marc Whitten to leave Unity

Unity's chief product and technology officer Marc Whitten will resign from his role on June 1, and will leave the firm by the end of 2024.

An 8K filing with the US Securities and Exchange commission revealed that Whitten will take on the role of strategic advisor to Unity from June 1 until the end of the year.

No reasons were given for Whitten's resignation. GamesIndustry.biz has reached out for comment.

Whitten joined Unity in 2021 after working at Amazon and vice president of its Entertainment Devices and Services division. He left the company five months after the launch of its Luna cloud gaming service.

He was previously chief product officer at Xbox, and departed in 2014 to join audio tech firm Sonos.

Whitten's departure follows the appointment of Matthew Bromberg as Unity CEO last week. Bromberg will take over the role from interim CEO Jim Whitehurst starting May 15. Whitehurst will transition into the role of executive chair of Unity's board.