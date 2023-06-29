Unity drops AI partner after accusations it stole assets

Unity has removed one of its AI-driven partners from the Unity Asset Store after the company was apparently caught selling assets that weren't created by AI but taken from other creators.

"We've removed Atlas from our @AssetStore as they violated our terms and conditions," Unity said in a Twitter post. "We are actively reviewing all verified solutions providers in the AI category as we remain committed to upholding the quality of our ecosystem."

Atlas 3D Asset Creator was one of ten "AI-driven solutions" partners that Unity touted as it rolled out its latest AI efforts this week.

Shortly after the original Unity announcement of its AI asset store partners, users on Twitter raised concerns that Atlas was not making anything but merely offering assets taken from 3D modelling platform SketchFab.

Software developer Mirza Beig pointed to a model of a black cat from the game Murdered: Soul Suspect available on the Unity Asset Store with an item description saying, "I've been really lazy lately so ofc this isn't mine" and a link to the model on SketchFab.

The other nine asset store partners all remain up and available on Unity's site.