UK games industry cohort launches Sunset Sugar Studios

Games industry professionals Darryl Still, Matt DC, and James Deputy have revealed Sunset Sugar Studios.

The new UK games publisher aims to work with established brands.

Sunset Sugar will be working with the Pixel Puzzles series of games. It has a licensing deal with Aardman for the title Pixel Puzzles Aardman Jigsaws.

Aardman is the animation studio behind the characters Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Morph.

"Our goal when we chose to set up Sunset Sugar was to work with the biggest names in licensing – and we've done that from the off with our first deal with Aardman," said Still.

"We are delighted to be working with them, and to have the chance to recreate their worlds into the Pixel Puzzle environment."