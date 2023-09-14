UK Games Fund gets additional £5m to invest in developers

The UK Games Fund has received £5 million in additional investment to establish the UKGF Content Fund.

As of today, studios and developers can apply for the new funding, which will be available over the next 18 months, to support games in development and ready them for market. Grants will range between $50,000 to £150,000.

Since 2015, the UKGF has invested over £8 million into the UK games industry. This additional investment means the fund will invest £13.4 million into studios between 2022 and 2025.

The UKGF will continue to award grants of up to £30,000 to young game developers and early-stage studios to support prototype games that can be shown to investors.

"Our plan is to grow the creative industries by an extra £50 billion by 2030 — and we can only do that if we maximise the potential of our world-class video games industry," said John Whittingdale, Creative Industries minister.

"The UK's reputation for creating video games is second to none. We want to build on that success, and I'm calling on talented developers and early-stage studios to apply for the support they need to make more groundbreaking titles that thrill gamers around the world."

It is also hoped the expanded fund will attract more private investment into the UK games industry.

In June, the UK government announced a new plan to support creative industries, aiming to boost the creative industries to £50 billion by 2030.