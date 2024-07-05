Ubisoft's Watch Dogs film has started filming

The Watch Dogs movie adaptation has finally begun shooting.

Ubisoft posted a photo on social media on Wednesday showing a clapboard on the film's set, over a decade after the project was initially unveiled.

The post confirmed that the film is being helmed by French director Mathieu Turi, under New Regency Productions.

This is in line with what Deadline reported earlier this year, with the publication also saying that the screenplay is written by Christie LeBlanc (Netflix's Oxygen) with revisions by Victoria Bata.

At the time of Deadline's writing, Australian actor Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) was in talks to feature in the Watch Dogs film, with the publication confirming it in June alongside Tom Blyth's involvement (seen recently in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

Margaret Boykin, head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television, is also set to produce alongside New Regency.

The Watch Dogs movie adaptation was originally announced in June 2013, before the first game of the franchise was even out. The first entry in the series launched in May 2014. Watch Dogs Legion, the latest entry, came out in 2020 to mixed reviews.