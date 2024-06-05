Ubisoft vet David Polfeldt opens new studio in Barcelona

A new development studio has launched in Barcelona, led by games veteran David Polfeldt.

Called Bespoke Pixel, the studio is currently in the process of assembling its core team, and has raised $25 million in funding as reported by GamesBeat.

Polfeldt previously worked at Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment for 17 years in various leadership roles, the longest serving as managing director from 2008 to 2021.

He was involved with franchises including The Division, Avatar, Far Cry 3, and Assassin's Creed Revelations.

Polfeldt left Massive in 2022 to work as a strategic advisor for PlayerUnknown and Disney before co-founding Bespoke Pixel.

"The opening of Bespoke Pixel in Barcelona reflects our confidence in the local gaming industry, as well as the city's supportive infrastructure" said Polfeldt. "As a newcomer, we hope to add a new dimension to Barcelona's incredibly rich cultural heritage."

He added: "We aim to create original intellectual property focused on refined and well-crafted gameplay. We are forming a small and agile team, initially dedicated to prototype development. We will harness the extensive experience of the core team to deliver top-tier gaming experiences."