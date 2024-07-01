Ubisoft Toronto affected by layoffs

Ubisoft has announced layoffs at its Toronto studio following a restructure, with 33 staff affected.

As reported by PC Gamer, the developer announced it had conducted a "targeted realignment" of its team resulting in redundancies, in order to "ensure it can deliver on its ambitious roadmap."

"We are committed to providing comprehensive support to [employees], including severance and career assistance, to help through this transition," it said.

Ubisoft Toronto noted that the layoffs will not impact ongoing projects, including the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and Splinter Cell remakes.

This is the second Toronto-based studio hit by layoffs this month. Last week, GamesIndustry.biz reported that staff at Gameloft were affected by redunancies due to current market conditions.

Earlier this year, 45 Ubisoft staff were affected by layoffs across its global publishing and Asia-Pacific divisions following a reorganisation.

In its 2023 fiscal year report, Ubisoft recorded a 27% growth in sales to €2.3 billion ($2.5 billion) driven by the performance of its Rainbow Siege and Assassin's Creed franchises.