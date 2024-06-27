Report of mass layoffs at Gameloft Toronto

Update: Gameloft has confirmed layoffs to GamesIndustry.biz, with a spokesperson saying it was "necessary" for the studio to "implement a reduction in workforce" due to the current situation of the games market.

"As a company, we need to constantly review our production capacities," the statement read. "After careful consideration and in response to the ever-changing market conditions we are facing, it has become necessary to implement a reduction in workforce.

"Unfortunately, this leads us to substantially reduce our production activity in our Toronto studio and to let go some employees of the office. This decision has not been taken lightly, and we understand the impact it may have on affected employees. We will be working with them, on a case-by-case basis, to find the best way to handle their situation."

Original story: The majority of Gameloft Toronto has reportedly been laid off, GamesIndustry.biz has been told.

Only HR, IT, and management are believed to be unaffected by the cuts, which reportedly would see the developer's title, 2016's Disney Magic Kingdoms, transferred to Gameloft's studio in Kharkiv, Ukraine. All staff who had been working on the title in Toronto have reportedly been laid off, representing around 49 people.

In addition to our own sources, community manager Tasha Huggins has written a Linkedin post in which she mentions that yesterday was her last day at Gameloft Toronto.

"As of today, there is a lot of incredible talent that has just entered the market," she said. "If you are interviewing anyone from the Gameloft Toronto/Disney Magic Kingdoms team, please reach out to me. I would love another opportunity to talk about just how amazing they are."

According to our information, the other project Gameloft Toronto was working on has been cancelled following the first round of layoffs at the company back in February.

A second round of redundancies reportedly happened in April, during which 40 people were also let go.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Gameloft for comment.