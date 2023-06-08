If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Twitch rolls back ad guideline updates

The streaming platform's changes would have limited how users could generate revenue

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Twitch has removed changes to its advertising guidelines following backlashes and threats of content creators leaving the platform.

As reported by BBC News, these rules would have reduced streamers' methods of generating income.

Initially published on June 6, the updates stated that users could not embed advertisements into their streams and logos could only be 3% of the screen size.

In Twitch's announcement of the rollback, it said, "We will not prevent your ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors - you will continue to own and control your sponsorship business."

"We want to work with our community to create the best experience on Twitch - and to do that we need to be clear about what we're doing and why we're doing it. We appreciate your feedback and help in making this change."

If these new ad rules were still in place, charities such as those run by Games Done Quick would have also been affected.

Twitch currently pays users 50% of the funds generated from their subscribers; some streamers receive a 70-30 revenue split. It does not collect revenue from what creators make on their advertisements and donations.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.