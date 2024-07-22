Twitch reinstates Donald Trump's account

Twitch has unbanned Donald Trump's account three years after he was permanently banned from the platform.

As reported by PC Gamer, the decision was made in light of becoming the 2024 Republican nominee for president.

"We believe there is value in hearing from presidential nominees directly, when possible," it said in a statement. "We continue to enforce our community guidelines and take necessary enforcement action when we identify violations of our rules.

"Twitch doesn't have a 'public figure policy,' meaning all channels are equally subject to our guidelines, regardless of whether the channel belongs to a public figure."

Trump was permanently banned from Twitch in January 2021 following the attack on the US Capitol.

Action was taken at the time "to remove the potential harm to the community and the general public," as the site has "clear rules that prohibit hateful conduct, harassment, or incitement of violence."

Twitch temporarily banned Trump in June 2020 for hateful conduct for broadcasting offensive comments from campaign rallies. This ban lasted for two weeks.