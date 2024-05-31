Report: Twitch terminates its Safety Advisory Council team

Twitch is reportedly terminating all members of its Safety Advisory Council team.

According to an email seen by CNBC, staff were allegedly told their contracts would end today and that they would not receive payment for the second half of the year per an internal agreement.

A spokesperson told CNBC that the Safety Advisory Council will continue, but will be "primarily made up of individuals who serve as Twitch ambassadors" who will "offer fresh, diverse perspectives."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Twitch for further clarification.

Twitch's Safety Advisory Council formed in 2020, and was originally made up of nine online safety experts and Twitch partners to consult on drafting new policies and updating current ones, in addition to creating new products and protecting marginalised groups.