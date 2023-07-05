Tokyo Broadcasting System Television gets into gaming

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Tokyo Broadcasting System Television has unveiled its new TBS Games division.

With the announcement, the company said this is its first "full-scale" entry into the games industry.

In the past, the media firm has seen some of its programs adapted into video games.

Tokyo Broadcasting System Television was established in 1951; it has aired TV shows such as Takeshi's Castle, Food Battle Club, and Sasuke (American Ninja Warrior in the US).

"We will deliver the most impressive gaming experiences through consumer, mobile, PC, arcade, card, board games, and other gaming types to best suit our customers," it said in the announcement.

"As with other famous game characters, we aim to turn our original IPs into household names through the creation of games that enrich the lives of players everywhere."