The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comfortably holds No.1 | UK Boxed Charts

It's a second week at No.1 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, despite a 73% drop in sales week-on-week.

It sounds like a hefty drop, but it's not too unusual for a game that receives a lot of hype and delivers a huge week one of sales. The game became the biggest boxed release of the year when it launched last week.

Tears of the Kingdom has now overtaken Link's Awakening on Switch and Ocarina of Time 3D on 3DS to become the sixth best-selling Zelda game in UK history, after just two weeks on sale.

The one new release this week is LEGO 2K Drive, which debuts at No.7. It's not a huge launch for the game, and its proximity to the Zelda launch will have had an impact. However, the LEGO games are typically long-term sellers, and there's plenty of opportunity for this game to grow over time. 37% of LEGO 2K Drive's physical sales were on PS5, 31% on Nintendo Switch, 18% on Xbox and 14% on PS4.

A price promotion on Pokémon Scarlet from Amazon has sent that game back into the Top Ten, with Scarlet up 12 places to No.6 thanks to a sales rise of 124%.

Going back to Zelda, Tears of the Kingdom's predecessor -- Breath of the Wild -- is still at No.8 with a 21% sales jump over the week before. Meanwhile, Skyward SWord HD is at No.14 with a 342% sales rise week-on-week. The Wii remaster was on sale for £15 at UK supermarket Asda.

Here is the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for the week ending May 20, 2023: