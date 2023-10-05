The GI Academy Zone at EGX: Full schedule detailed

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The GI Academy Zone, the annual career fair at EGX organised by GamesIndustry.biz, has been transformed this year with more interaction and a whole host of experts lined up for the weekend.

Building on the work we do with our Academy guides section, this section of next week's major games showcase will share insight into the many routes to a career in the games industry, as well as offer attendees the chance to gain direct feedback.

There will be four days of talks and panels, plus one-on-one portfolio reviews available with experts in game design, art, game writing, voice acting, production, engineering, programming and more.

Speakers include famed composer Grant Kirkhope, plus representatives from PlayStation, Larian Studios, Rare, Media Molecule, Sports Interactive, Rebellion, Radical Forge, XR Games, and Splash Damage.

Attendees will also have the chance to 'graduate' from the GI Academy: simply pick up your Academy passport when you arrive and get it stamped when you complete certain activities, such as watching a talk, having your portfolio reviewed, and visiting the exhibitor booths.

Exhibitors include Abertay University, Glasgow School or Art, Wrexham University, Teeside University, Rebellion, Sports Interactive and Escape Studios.

The GI Academy will be found on the EGX show floor. You can buy passes to EGX here. Universities and colleges looking to send students to EGX can get a group booking discount. Simply email bookings@egx.net.

You can find a full breakdown of the four-day programme below:

Thursday, October 12th

Friday, October 13th

Saturday, October 14th

Sunday, October 15th

Thursday, October 12th

Getting your foot(ball) in the door: How to get a job in games

11.30am - 12.15pm

Jamie Stewart, developer advocate, Sports Interactive

Getting your first job in game development: A recruiter's POV

12.30pm - 1.15pm

Andy Driver, talent acquisition manager, XR Games

[Panel] Understanding technical art roles

1.30pm - 2.15pm

Bruce Slater, CEO, Radical Forge

Calvin Simpson, principle technical artist, Radical Forge

Anthony Marmont, senior tools engineer, Radical Forge

Piotr Sidorowicz, junior techincal artist, Radical Forge

Lauran Carter, head of comms/director, Liquid Crimson (Host)

[Panel] Accessibility at Rebellion: Including everyone

2.30pm - 3.15pm

Cari Watterton, senior accessibility designer, Rebellion

Adriaan Scheepers, UI designer, Rebellion

Edd Waterhouse-Biggins, game designer, Rebellion

Mathew Alcock, accessibility consultant and advocate, visually impaired content creator and streamer, The Wobbly Gamer

Mollie Evans, accessibility consultant and content creator, Little MoTAC

Navigating neurodiversity: What you need to know about the games industry

3.30pm - 4.15pm

Georgie Christoforou, infuencer executive, Neonhive

Cameron Keywood, studio director, DragonCog Interactive

Dom Shaw, EDI coordinator, UKIE

Creativity with constraints: How licensing impacts assets and visuals for Football Manager

4.30pm - 5.15pm

Danny Quin, producer (art and animation), Sports Interactive

One-To-One Portfolio Reviews

1pm - 3pm

Melissa 'Mj' Lewis, head of production, Firestoke Games

Michael Gribben, publishing producer, Firestoke Games

3pm - 5pm

Andy Driver, talent acquisition manager, XR Games

Edd Waterhouse-Biggins, Game designer, Rebellion

Adriaan Scheepers, UI designer, Rebellion

Cari Watterton, senior accessibility designer, Rebellion

Friday, October 13th

[Panel] Get a job supporting the games industry: Working in games without working on a game

11.30am - 12.15pm

Chris Filip, fund manager/international business development, UK Global Screen Fund (British Film Institute)

Nicole Stewart Rushworth, immersive technologist, Digital Catapult

Leela Collins, founder, GameChangers Northern Ireland, and producer, Pixel Mill

Tanya Kapur, founder, Hub175

Sky Tunley-Stainton, partnerships and training Manager, Safe In Our World

So you want to be an artist? Tips for a creative career

12.30pm - 1.15pm

Sinead Oram, 2D artist, Media Molecule

Voice acting in the video game industry

1.30pm - 2.15pm

JD Kelly, voice actor

Biggest mistakes in the industry: How human mistakes are part of building your game career or business

2.30pm - 3.15pm Stefano Petrullo, CEO and founder, Renaissance PR

Production: perilous pitfalls and prevalent practices

3.30pm - 4.15pm



Steven Taarland, senior producer, Media Molecule

[Panel] Voice actors: Ask us anything

4.30pm - 5.15pm

JD Kelly, VO artist (Spectacular Sparky, Steel Division Normandy 44, Project Charon: Space Fighter)

Shaun Mendum, VO artist (Baldurs Gate 3, No Rest For The Wicked, A Royal Midnight Snack)

Lauren Clare, VO artist (Space Boat, Alien Scumbags, Interstellar Space: Genesis)

One-to-One Portfolio Reviews

11am - 1pm

Jasmine Streatfield, freelance 3D artist

Eoghan Mulvenna, senior programmer, Martian Lawyers Club

1pm - 3pm

Steph Darrah, associate producer, Playtonic Games and former business development manager

Magdalena "Maggie" Mojsiejuk, level designer, Media Molcule

3pm - 5pm

JD Kelly, voice actor and mo-cap performer (3pm - 4pm only)

Sinead Oram, 2D artist, Media Molecule

Saturday, October 14th

Grant Kirkhope: My career in video games

11am - 11.25am

Grant Kirkhope, composer, Kirkcophony

Chris Dring, head of games B2B, GamesIndustry.biz

The other roles in games: Four discussions on lesser known careers

11.30am - 12.15pm

Kat Welsford, growth manager, Splash Damage Jordan Mitchell, production tester, Splash Damage Summer Davies & Spencer Grant, video and creative in marketing, Splash Damage Jamie Trentham, HR, Splash Damage Anna Vancouver, development manager, Splash Damage (Host)

Fitting into a production pipeline: The practical realities of working at a studio

12.30pm - 1.15pm



Louise Roberts, Rare

Designing through the imposter syndrome: Tips from a secretly shy systems designer

1.30pm - 2.15pm



Eilidh MacLeod, senior game designer, Media Molecule

[Panel] The barriers we face: Underrepresented groups in games

2.30pm - 3.15pm

Anni Valkama, brand manager, former Super Rare Games

Dan Ahern, lead QA, Radical Forge

Lex Luddy, editor-in-chief, Startmenu.co.uk, and freelance journalist

Ryan Brown, head of publishing and PR at unannounced publisher, formerly at Super Rare Games

Harriet Frayling, freelance games accessibility and inclusion consultant

Jay Shin, CEO and managing director, Arrogant Pixel, and course leader, University of West London

Shaz Shanghari, content creator, digital illustrator and QA veteran

[Panel] Levelling up your applications and finding the right studio for you: The London Studio way

3.30pm - 4.15pm

Madeleine Thrush, internal recruiter, Playstation London Studios

Suraj Mehan, HR administrator, PlayStation London Studios

Will Freeman, freelance game journalist (Host)

[Panel] Avoiding the talent war: Talent acquisition without the fight

4.30pm - 5.15pm

John Chalkley, director of talent acquisition, Lighthouse Games

Paul Murphy, senior talent acquisition specialist, Lighthouse Games

Jacob Rand, talent acquisition specialist, Lightouse Games

One-to-One Portfolio Reviews

11am - 1pm

Lucy 'Loukia' Kyriakidou, art director and character designer, Lucy Does Art

Albert Naumovs, level designer, PlayStation London Studio

1pm - 3pm

Madeline Thrush, internal recruiter, PlayStation London Studio

Suraj Mehan, HR administrator, PlayStation London Studio

3pm - 5pm

Louise Roberts, producer, Rare

Jamie Macleod, environment artist, Frontier

Sunday, October 15th

Game Writers Panel: Building a successful career in game writing and narrative design

11.30am - 12.15pm

Brendan Ford, senior narrative designer, Ubisoft Leamington

Raymond Vermeulen, game writer/narrative designer, Immersive Gamebox

Chrystal Ding, associate writing lead, Larian

The art of the interface: Launching a career in game UI/UX

12.30am - 1.15pm

Edd Coates, UI database creator and UI lead, Radical Forge

So you want an internship in games?

1.30pm - 2.15pm

Duncan Rendall, software engineering intern, Rare

Dare to be Digital Awards

2.30pm - 4.15pm

One-to-One Portfolio Reviews

11am - 1pm

Eduardo Gomez, interna technical artist, Rare

1pm - 3pm

Chrystal Ding, associate writing lead, Larian

Raymond Vermeulen, game writer/narrative designer, Immersive Gamebox

Brendan Ford, senior narrative designer, Ubisoft Leamington

3pm - 5pm

Duncan Rendall, software engineering intern, Rare

Edd Coates, UI database creator and UI lead, Radical Forge

