If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tencent closes shop on Team Kaiju

The US studio was dissolved as many of its members were moved to other projects

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Tencent has shuttered Team Kajiu, a North American subsidiary of the TiMi Studio Group.

The US studio was established back in 2020; it had been working on a AAA multiplayer title and was overseen by former Halo and Battlefield leads Rosi Zagortcheva and Scott Warner.

With the closure of Team Kaiju, the unannounced game project was also canceled.

In a statement sent to GamesIndustry.biz, a TiMi representative said, "As part of this decision, we’ve moved many of our teammates to other projects within Tencent and TiMi and said goodbye to a few talented teammates."

"TiMi remains committed to making games for global audiences and will continue to hire and work on our other game projects in North America. We thank every member of Team Kaiju for their effort, passion, and professionalism."

Additionally, as per their LinkedIn profiles, Zagortcheva and Warner have moved on to work at new game studios and projects.

Related topics
Business Development Tencent TiMi Studio Group
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.